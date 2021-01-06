H. Benjamin Samuels Sells 33,333 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $690,993.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

H. Benjamin Samuels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,905,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,520. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

