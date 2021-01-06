Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.21

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLFDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $717.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

