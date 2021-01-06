Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Down 5.9%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.44. 2,825,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,366,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kimberly Schaefer bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Lichter bought 10,813,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $15,139,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,918,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,531 over the last 90 days. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

