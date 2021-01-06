Handshake Trading 34.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $43.79 million and approximately $932,839.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,884.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.28 or 0.03400620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00476835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.15 or 0.01299011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00399703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00021852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00181728 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 346,614,279 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.