Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 6,265,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,149,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

