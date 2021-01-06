Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.25

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 38756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Insiders sold a total of 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 800,094 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 416,949 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after acquiring an additional 355,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 331,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

