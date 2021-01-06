Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNR1. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €151.66 ($178.42).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €129.10 ($151.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €136.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €140.69. Hannover Rück SE has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.