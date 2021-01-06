HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.47

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 2169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Several research analysts have commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $676.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 103,621 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.