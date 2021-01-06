Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading 15.6% Higher

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

