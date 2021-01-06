Harmony Price Up 33.6% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $46.17 million and $8.66 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $954.37 or 0.02725408 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

