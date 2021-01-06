Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $7.45. 733,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 636,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $191.81 million, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 47.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,400 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $193,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 64.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

