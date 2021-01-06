Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $422,668.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.40 or 0.00009667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.55 million and approximately $422,668.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,181.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.56 or 0.03406817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00475381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.57 or 0.01286398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00398995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00179705 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,276,037 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

