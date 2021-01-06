HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.78

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.78 and traded as high as $71.68. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $71.54, with a volume of 632,416 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

