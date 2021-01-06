H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.64

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 21454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.60, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $289.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

