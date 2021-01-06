Head-To-Head Analysis: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Resources Connection and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 3.78% 9.70% 5.78% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.27% 48.98% 13.16%

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Resources Connection pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Resources Connection and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 1 1 0 2.50 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 2 0 2.33

Resources Connection currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $144.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.95%. Given Resources Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $703.35 million 0.60 $28.28 million $0.98 13.39 Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.53 billion 3.96 $462.50 million $5.03 30.87

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Resources Connection on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and multi-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. In addition, this segment offers financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; customer communication solutions; cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools; customer and account data aggregation and reporting services, as well as creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics; and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides capital market, wealth management, asset management, and international securities processing solutions; managed services; and customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

