Head to Head Comparison: Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) versus Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Anaplan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paylocity and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 11.48% 18.18% 3.14% Anaplan -36.81% -46.17% -20.91%

Volatility & Risk

Paylocity has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paylocity and Anaplan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $561.33 million 18.94 $64.46 million $1.24 158.06 Anaplan $348.02 million 28.90 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -66.88

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paylocity and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 10 0 2.63 Anaplan 1 6 13 0 2.60

Paylocity presently has a consensus price target of $174.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.05%. Anaplan has a consensus price target of $70.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.07%. Given Anaplan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Paylocity.

Summary

Paylocity beats Anaplan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

