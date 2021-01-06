Head to Head Contrast: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) vs. Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bilibili alerts:

This table compares Bilibili and Proofpoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 35.68 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -186.86 Proofpoint $888.19 million 8.58 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -183.43

Proofpoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proofpoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85% Proofpoint -17.35% -7.11% -1.80%

Volatility and Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and Proofpoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 3 6 0 2.67 Proofpoint 0 4 13 1 2.83

Bilibili presently has a consensus price target of $45.77, indicating a potential downside of 57.02%. Proofpoint has a consensus price target of $135.65, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Given Proofpoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Bilibili.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Bilibili on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.