Head to Head Contrast: China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) & Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Shenhua Energy and Experian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Experian 0 3 8 0 2.73

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy N/A N/A N/A Experian N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Experian pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Experian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $39.91 billion 0.94 $6.67 billion N/A N/A Experian $5.18 billion 6.90 $675.00 million $1.02 38.18

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Experian.

Summary

Experian beats China Shenhua Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.68 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Experian plc was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

