Head-To-Head Review: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Protara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 2 9 0 2.67 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 99.57%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.50%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -231.05% -135.57% -37.23% Protara Therapeutics N/A -118.18% -77.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Protara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 8.85 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -3.89 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A

Protara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The company is also developing AVX-012, a clinical-stage dry eye product candidate; and AR-1105 and AR-13503 sustained-release implants for treating retinal diseases. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

