Head-To-Head Review: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for eBay and Newtek Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 0 14 12 0 2.46 Newtek Business Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

eBay presently has a consensus target price of $60.64, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Newtek Business Services has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.54%. Given eBay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than Newtek Business Services.

Dividends

eBay pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newtek Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. eBay pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newtek Business Services pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and Newtek Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 50.42% 82.73% 11.84% Newtek Business Services 32.87% 15.07% 6.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eBay and Newtek Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.80 billion 3.32 $1.79 billion $2.32 22.43 Newtek Business Services $59.29 million 7.04 $41.13 million $2.33 8.23

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Newtek Business Services. Newtek Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eBay beats Newtek Business Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Lake Success, New York, Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

