Head-To-Head Survey: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) versus Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Forum Merger III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 5 1 0 2.00 Forum Merger III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.14, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Forum Merger III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Forum Merger III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Forum Merger III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 3.95 $98.08 million $1.64 7.38 Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Forum Merger III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25% Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Forum Merger III on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

