Head-To-Head Survey: Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Nine Energy Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $336.90 million 0.21 $1.80 million $0.25 18.28 Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.11 -$217.75 million $0.32 9.00

Ranger Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ranger Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ranger Energy Services and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nine Energy Service 1 8 0 0 1.89

Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.00%. Nine Energy Service has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.04%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Ranger Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services -1.45% -2.45% -1.72% Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29%

Volatility and Risk

Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.7, suggesting that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Nine Energy Service on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rigs segment offers well service rigs and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well. It also rents well service-related equipment consisting of fluid pumps, power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, and pipe handling tools. This segment also has a fleet of 139 well service rigs. The Completion and Other Services segment provides wireline completion services necessary to bring a well on production and other ancillary services utilized in conjunction with rig services to maintain the production of a well. The Processing Solutions segment offers proprietary and modular equipment for the processing of natural gas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

