Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.52. 568,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 339,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$3.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 103.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.51 million and a PE ratio of -31.50.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

