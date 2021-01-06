Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CDDRF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 50,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,100. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

