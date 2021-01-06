HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. 1,376,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,700. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,526.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,493 shares of company stock worth $1,284,682. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

