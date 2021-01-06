HeartBout Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,768.90 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $78,768.90 and $3.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 72.4% higher against the dollar. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00321833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.90 or 0.03210005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

