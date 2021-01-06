Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,959,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,052,000 after purchasing an additional 375,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 215,172 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 124,134 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLD stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

