Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
HTLD stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
