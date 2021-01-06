Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $270.30 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and HitBTC. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $270.30 million and $55.37 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00253447 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00488891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,760,903,535 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.