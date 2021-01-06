Hedget 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $374,026.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Hedget token can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00005316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $374,026.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00118686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00502388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00253089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

