HedgeTrade Tops 1-Day Volume of $252,317.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $175.59 million and approximately $252,317.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

