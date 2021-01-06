HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Main First Bank upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HDELY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,344. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.