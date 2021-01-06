HEIDI Price Down 77.5% Over Last Week (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, HEIDI has traded 77.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,292.97 and approximately $11.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.