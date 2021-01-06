Helen Sabzevari Sells 9,040 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $95,462.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,597.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 26.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

