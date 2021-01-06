Helium (HNT) Price Hits $1.53 on Top Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Helium has a total market cap of $98.81 million and $1.55 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00004422 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00226148 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,559,277 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

