Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Tops $1.13

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00003142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $78.77 million and approximately $485,822.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00464819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 336.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.