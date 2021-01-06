HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.71 ($72.61).

ETR:HFG opened at €67.50 ($79.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.84. HelloFresh SE has a 1-year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

