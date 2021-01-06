HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HelloFresh stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,541. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $83.65.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

