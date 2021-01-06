HempCoin (THC) Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,143.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.26 or 1.00222459 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,053,461 coins and its circulating supply is 259,918,311 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

