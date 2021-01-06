Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) Shares Down 0.4%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.88 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.20). 164,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 308,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.20 ($1.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

