Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Up 4.8%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.79. 2,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

