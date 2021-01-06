Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.34

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.34 and last traded at $70.26, with a volume of 1121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Herc by 679.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

