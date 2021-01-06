Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Trading Up 7.9%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 247,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 465,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 170.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 464,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 123.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,534,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

