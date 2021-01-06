Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.26. 142,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 83,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $558.08 million, a PE ratio of 116.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
