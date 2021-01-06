Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.26. 142,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 83,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $558.08 million, a PE ratio of 116.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

