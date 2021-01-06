Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.55

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.55 and traded as high as $34.54. Herman Miller shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 635,639 shares.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sidoti boosted their target price on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.