HEROcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,320.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $615,778.13 and approximately $12,320.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.