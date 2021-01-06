HeroNode (HER) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One HeroNode token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Bilaxy and Bibox. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $101,371.31 and $74.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

