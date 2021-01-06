Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Trading 9.2% Higher

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.16. 568,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 477,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $316.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

