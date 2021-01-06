Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.84

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.84 and last traded at $152.38, with a volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.79.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 95.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Heska by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

