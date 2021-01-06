HEX Market Cap Tops $2.07 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $13.86 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032531 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002856 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002676 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

